Patricia Ann Connelly Montagna
Whiting - Patricia Ann Connelly Montagna 74 of Whiting NJ passed away on August 10th, 2019. She was born in 1944 to the late Dorothy A. Maher & Edwin F. Connelly. She loved spending time at the beach, motorcycle rides & traveling with her family. She was survived by her soulmate Robert Decker, 2 daughters, Kathleen "Kami" Murray and husband Brian and Sharon Sennit and husband Jeff, 2 grandchildren, Jeffrey Sennit and wife Paoly and Deanna Sennit and fiancé Rafal and 2 great-grandchildren, Giyovanni & Jocelynn Espinales. She was cremated and will be scattered in her favorite places. No services will be held at this time. She will be forever missed.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019