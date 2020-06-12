Patricia Ann Evans



Bay Head - Patricia Ann Evans, 87, of Bay Head, NJ and formerly of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on June, 11, 2020. Pat was born in 1933 to Alton and Mac (Hunt) Evans of Long Branch, NJ. Pat grew up in Long Branch and was a graduate of Long Branch High School. She attended Skidmore College where she received her undergraduate degree in nursing and a Master's degree. For 25 years, Pat lived in New York City; first working as a nurse, then teaching nursing and finally serving as Skidmore College's Nursing Department Chair from 1973-1979.



Pat then moved to Boca Raton, FL where she helped develop the nursing program at Florida Atlantic University. In her later years, she was an active advocate for the elderly in Palm Beach County by serving as an Ombudsman for the State of Florida. She was a long time member of the Bay Head Yacht Club and always enjoyed a dinner out on the porch watching the sunset.



Purple was Pat's color and she didn't just love it, she lived it! An avid swimmer, she donned her bathing cap and did daily laps in the ocean or pool into her 80s. A master gift wrapper, she prided herself on her ability to wrap a present with no tape! Pat also loved crossword puzzles, knitting, anything lemon blueberry and cocktail time but most of all her family. We will always cherish our memories with her on the Pajuba, at the beach, making crafts, taking trips to the bakery or cheese shop and carrying on our many family holiday traditions. She will be dearly missed and in our hearts forever.



Pat is survived by her sisters, Barbara Skroback of East Longmeadow, MA and Judy Lauziere and her husband Phil of Westford, MA; her nieces and nephews, Stephanie Collins, Kim Robertson, Pam Smith, Drew Skroback, Jane Ash and Anne Lauziere; and her grandnieces and grandnephews, Cayla Collins, Tim Collins, Alex Robertson, Shelley Collins, Sam Robertson, Ben Smith, Jillian Smith, Ryann Smith, Ian Robertson and Brody Ash.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Elberon Memorial Church, 70 Park Ave., Elberon, NJ 07740 or All Saints Episcopal Church, 500 Lake Ave., Bay Head, NJ 08742.









