|
|
Patricia Ann Fair
Toms River - Patricia Ann Fair (Hattrich) 85 years young of Toms River, New Jersey, died peacefully at home on September 6th surrounded by her family. Born in Elizabeth to beloved parents, Myrtle and John Hattrich (deceased). A graduate of Blessed Sacrament High School in Elizabeth, she was employed by Sears, Inc. until she retired to become a homemaker. Married for 31 years to her late husband, Edward Galen Fair (deceased 1988), she was a devoted wife and exemplary mother. They moved to Hazlet, NJ in 1962. After her children went to school, she worked at Mary's Haven Nursery School in Holmdel for many years before becoming a private nanny. She loved caring for others, most especially babies and children, and they all adored her. Patricia excelled in art, cooking, baking and was a real card shark. She loved to travel with her family. She was always a thoughtful, compassionate, and devoted daughter, niece, mother, sister, cousin, and friend. She taught her children to work hard, be kind, considerate and strong. They will treasure her memory always.
Surviving are her dear siblings and their spouses, Richard & Carol (Kinney) Hattrich, Helena & Jeffrey Vallance, and Janet & Fred Purdy (deceased); her five devoted children: Cynthia, Robert, Raymond & Jacqueline (Yakes), Jacqueline & partner Douglas Monda and Edward & Judith (DiMemmo). Blessed with nine adoring grandchildren, George Galuppo & Partner Cheryl Schmelzle, Kathleen Galuppo & fiancé David Saporito, Michael Orban, Nichole Fair & husband Ashish Depankaj, Stephanie Fair, Matthew Fair, Nicholas Runyon, Olivia Fair, Rylee Fair; and four precious Great-grandchildren, Rachael Galuppo, Greyson Fair, Charlotte Saporito, and Priya Ray Jha. Step-Grandmother to Renee, Michelle, and Tiffany Runyon, Stephanie Deleonardis and Danielle Guinn. She will be missed by her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends along with her honorary family; Donna, Howard and Jason Rosenstein of Freehold.
Patricia always said, "life is for the living." A celebration of life will be private for family and friends. Memorial donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Cremation services by Ocean County Cremation Service, 1252 Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019