Services
Ocean County Cremation Service
1252 Route 37 W
Toms River, NJ 08755
732-341-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Fair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Fair Obituary
Patricia Ann Fair

Toms River - Patricia Ann Fair (Hattrich) 85 years young of Toms River, New Jersey, died peacefully at home on September 6th surrounded by her family. Born in Elizabeth to beloved parents, Myrtle and John Hattrich (deceased). A graduate of Blessed Sacrament High School in Elizabeth, she was employed by Sears, Inc. until she retired to become a homemaker. Married for 31 years to her late husband, Edward Galen Fair (deceased 1988), she was a devoted wife and exemplary mother. They moved to Hazlet, NJ in 1962. After her children went to school, she worked at Mary's Haven Nursery School in Holmdel for many years before becoming a private nanny. She loved caring for others, most especially babies and children, and they all adored her. Patricia excelled in art, cooking, baking and was a real card shark. She loved to travel with her family. She was always a thoughtful, compassionate, and devoted daughter, niece, mother, sister, cousin, and friend. She taught her children to work hard, be kind, considerate and strong. They will treasure her memory always.

Surviving are her dear siblings and their spouses, Richard & Carol (Kinney) Hattrich, Helena & Jeffrey Vallance, and Janet & Fred Purdy (deceased); her five devoted children: Cynthia, Robert, Raymond & Jacqueline (Yakes), Jacqueline & partner Douglas Monda and Edward & Judith (DiMemmo). Blessed with nine adoring grandchildren, George Galuppo & Partner Cheryl Schmelzle, Kathleen Galuppo & fiancé David Saporito, Michael Orban, Nichole Fair & husband Ashish Depankaj, Stephanie Fair, Matthew Fair, Nicholas Runyon, Olivia Fair, Rylee Fair; and four precious Great-grandchildren, Rachael Galuppo, Greyson Fair, Charlotte Saporito, and Priya Ray Jha. Step-Grandmother to Renee, Michelle, and Tiffany Runyon, Stephanie Deleonardis and Danielle Guinn. She will be missed by her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends along with her honorary family; Donna, Howard and Jason Rosenstein of Freehold.

Patricia always said, "life is for the living." A celebration of life will be private for family and friends. Memorial donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Cremation services by Ocean County Cremation Service, 1252 Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now