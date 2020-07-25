Patricia Ann Guire
The Villages - Patricia Ann Guire, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was 73.
Patty was born on October 10, 1946 in Long Branch, NJ to James and Antoinette Lempka. She graduated from Long Branch High School in 1964. She married in 1969 and raised her daughter, Erin Guire, in West Long Branch, NJ. She lived in NJ until she moved to The Villages, FL in 2011.
Patty spent her career working as a Security Officer at Plans, Training, and Mobilization at Fort Monmouth, NJ for 35 years.
She is survived by her loving daughter Erin Guire and her husband, Keith Ackerman, of Oakhurst, NJ; her aunt Angelina Antonelli of West Long Branch, NJ; first cousins, Joyce and Eric Antonelli both in NJ; and Brother-in-Law, Stanley Nazimek, of West Long Branch, NJ.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Antoinette Lempka; beloved sister, Donna Nazimek; and former husband, Francis Burton Guire.
Patty loved to vacation with friends and spend time with family. She enjoyed the beach, Zumba, golf, gardening, movies, reading and slots. She also enjoyed the lifestyle of The Villages, including participation in the lifetime learning courses.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to St. Judes Hospital.
Online condolences can be shared at hiers-baxley.com
.