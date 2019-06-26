|
|
Patricia Ann Hans Decker
Brick - February 13, 1954- June 22, 2019
Patricia passed peacefully surrounded by her daughters, sisters and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Jamie Hans and wife Venus, Sabrina Vazquez and husband Adam, her grandchildren Hailey, Tyler and Cassidy Letcher, Mason and Ava Vazquez along with her sisters Carol, Janet, Lydia and brothers Frankie, Carl, Bobby and dozens of neices and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Margaret Hans. Her brothers Billy, Jackie, Ritchie and her sisters Mary Ann and Shirley.
Memorial Service will be held in Brick, NJ. Please contact the family for location information. We ask in lieu of flowers, to please focus your generosity to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019