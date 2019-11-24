Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kuzniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Kuzniewski

Patricia Ann Kuzniewski Obituary
Patricia Ann Kuzniewski

Toms River - Patricia Ann Kuzniewski, 76, of Toms River, passed away on November 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, Patricia lived in Toms River since 1972. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Toms River and was devoted to her faith. Patricia enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years John; five children Mary Szewczyk and husband Bob, John and wife Jennifer, Steven and wife Susan, Eileen Monticello and husband Rich and Joanne Tunney and husband Rory; and 12 cherished grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in memory of Patricia.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
