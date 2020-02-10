|
Patricia Ann "Pat" Lundy
Patricia Ann, "Pat," Lundy, 88, passed away Saturday, February 8th 2020. Born in Vineland, NJ, Pat was the daughter of the late Francis W. Finn and Augusta (nee Polmonari) Finn. In 1959, Pat married William M. Lundy. Bill passed away in 1992, a profound loss for Pat, but she found comfort in the thought that heaven must have needed a tenor.
An accomplished pianist from her youth, Pat achieved numerous honors throughout her academic years, including: entry into The National Honor Society, representing her senior class at New Jersey Girls State of Rutgers University (then Douglas College), and graduation from Philadelphia's Drexel University where she was inducted into The Alpha Sigma Sorority.
Pat's professional life reflected a woman whose endeavor made a difference in the lives of others. From her early years in Human Resources to teaching (Middletown and Red Bank NJ public schools, St. James Catholic Grammar School in Red Bank), Pat's accomplishments were those of a woman committed to her community. She participated in a parish-sponsored mentoring program for the needy. She initiated the "Picture Lady" program for the children of Middletown NJ's Fairview School, opening a window for young minds to the world of art and the artists who produce it.
Pat loved travel - extensively in the United States, and throughout Europe and Asia; through Russia at the twilight of the Cold War, and Hong Kong just prior to it being turned over to China. Pat was especially fond of the Jersey Shore's unique beauty, her days here filled with joy in gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, walking, day trips - and her wonderful family.
Pat is survived by her sons, Stephen (Suzanne), Mark (Adrienne); grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, Audrey, Reagan, Hadley and Sydney; by her dear sister, Kathleen, her sister-in-law, Leona, and cousins in NJ and Illinois.
Visitation will take place from Wednesday, February 12th from 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. Anthony's RC Church, on the corner of Bridge and Chestnut St. Red Bank, NJ with an 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial also at St. Anthony's. Interment following at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery in Landisville, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 104 Catawba Avenue, Newfield, NJ 08344.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020