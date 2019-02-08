|
Patricia Ann Manna
Long Branch - Patricia Ann Manna, 78 of Owasso, OK formerly of Long Branch, died January 28, 2019 at home. Born in Long Branch, she had lived the past 5 years in Owasso. Patti was a 1958 Long Branch graduate and a bookkeeper for Chandler & Maps before retiring from the NJ Natural Gas Co. as a Customer Service Representative.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Julia Tomaino and her brother, Joseph Tomaino. Surviving are her son, William Manna and his partner Kim Bodine; 5 grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11 from 5-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Tuesday, 9 am at the funeral home followed by a Mass at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019