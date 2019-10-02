|
Patricia Ann McGinnis
Allenhurst - Patricia Ann McGinnis, loving sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, September 18th at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. Pat was born on December 17th, 1949 in Jersey City, NJ to Arthur and Roselind (Diskon) McGinnis. She grew up in Allenhurst, NJ, and continued to call Allenhurst home throughout her life, splitting her time between the shore and Manhattan. Pat graduated from St. Rose High School in 1967. She received a baccalaureate degree in Music from Manhattanville College in 1971. Her lifelong passion for music and beautiful singing voice were a constant in Pat's life, bringing joy and comfort to those who knew and loved her. Pat shared her gift professionally as a singer and private voice teacher. Additionally, Pat was a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and AEA. She remained active in the New York theater scene as an actor and loyal patron. Pat was also a devoted practitioner of the Alexander Technique. She served on the faculty of the American Center for the Alexander Technique for over 20 years, training future teachers in ACAT's Teacher Certification Program. She also shared her expertise as an Adjunct Professor at The Dimon Institute, Manhattanville College, and the University of South Florida.
Courageous and unwavering in her faith, Pat put spirituality at the center of her life. She attended Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan, and traveled the world seeking out places of great religious and spiritual importance. Her absolute faith was rare and inspirational.
She is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Roselind McGinnis, and her sisters Roselind Mullen and Carolyn McGinnis.
Surviving are her sister Kathy and Alfred Stein, her brother Arthur and Kim McGinnis, and brother-in-law, Joe Mullen; her nieces and nephews Rollie and Mark Killeen, Joe and Wonny Mullen, Patty and Erich Studer, Richard and Jen Stein, Tony Stein and Sarah Harding Stein, Kirsten McGinnis, Ashley McGinnis and Brendan Hartnett; and her great-nieces and nephews Chris, Allison, Haley, Brittany, Richard, AJ, Morgan, Ella, Milan, Jack and Owen.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6th from 5-8pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 2nd Ave, Asbury Park. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, October 7th at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 46 Richmond Avenue, Deal followed by the interment at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CJD Foundation. Checks can be sent to CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110 Akron, OH 44333. Online donations can be made at www.cjdfoundation.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019