|
|
Patricia Ann (Madeira) Oglesby
Tinton Falls - Patricia Ann (Madeira) Oglesby, wife, mother, and sister passed away August 21, 2019. She was 74 years old. Patricia was born in Calcutta, India. She received her early elementary school education from Saint Teresa of Calcutta's Lorreto nuns.
Patsy had a passion for languages, mastering Bengali and Hindi while attending Bowbazar school in India, and later becoming fluent in both French and German before continuing her travels throughout Europe. She continued to study Italian in her final years.
While living in Germany, she met her husband Donald. The two were married 45 years. She was a proud Army wife.
A woman of profound faith and service, Patricia believed in keeping God the center of the home. She was extremely involved in her local churches throughout the years, volunteering her time teaching religious education, partaking in the celebration of the mass as an Eucharistic minister, and reading the Good Word as a lector. At home, she believed in saying daily devotionals and nightly rosary prayers with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Donald, her three children, Michelle, Peter, and Joseph, four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Devyn, Joel, and Jon, her brother and sister in law Joseph and Linda Madeira, and her brother and sister in laws, Ronald, Betty, Angela, and Darren.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 31st, at 10am at St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019