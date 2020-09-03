Patricia Ann Reddington Herrmann
Manasquan - It is with great sadness that the Herrmann family announce the passing of Patricia Ann Reddington Herrmann.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, August B. "Gus" Herrmann, of over 61 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Madeline "Sis" and Donald "Doc" Reddington as well as her sisters Carole Demeo and MaryLou Smith. She is survived by her brother and sister in law Robert and Barbara Reddington of Springfield, NJ.
Pat had a profound faith in her Catholic religion. She was fiercely devoted to her children Paul and Adele, Tom and Alyssa, Mark and Pam, Matthew and Gioia, John and Carolyn as well as her grandchildren Cristin Lacek, Meredith Welker, Jenna, Jamie, Gianna, Jordanna, Alexandra, Josephine, Jaxson, Mia and great grandchildren Cameron and Penelope Lacek and Finnley Welker.
Pat was an active Manasquan, NJ resident for 58 years, having previously resided in Union, NJ and was a 1956 graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School in Irvington, NJ. She served as a member of the Manasquan Recreation Board, The St. Denis Grammar School PTA and the Catholic Daughters of America Court, St. Denis. She cherished the many friends from her work at Main Pharmacy in Manasquan as well as Reynolds and Coldwater Creek in Wall, NJ.
Pat was a faithful and legendary supporter of her sons on the St. Denis Grammar school basketball team, the Manasquan-Brielle Little League, Manasquan High School Varsity baseball, basketball and soccer teams. She traveled all over to support her husband and son's softball efforts. She was a devoted communicant of St. Denis church and grammar school and worked tirelessly for her large family and close friends.
There will be a mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of the Sea Chapel in Manasquan on September 9th at 11:00 am. Unfortunately, due to the current situation related to COVID-19, there will be limited seating. Immediately following mass there will be a luncheon celebrating Pat's life from 12:00 to 3:30pm at The Spring Lake Manor on Highway 71 in Spring Lake Heights. All are welcome to join as it will give her many friends the opportunity to meet the family. Masks will be required at both the church and the luncheon.
Donations in Pat's memory will be gratefully received by St. Jude's Children Hospital, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017 and Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.
Arrangements provided by O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com