Patricia Ann "Pat" Stevens



Patricia Ann "Pat" Stevens passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. She was born on March 17th, 1942 in New Haven, CT and lived most of her adult life in NJ. The last 18 years she lived in Atlantic Highlands, NJ where her fellow residents became her dear friends and extended family. Pat was preceded in death by her mom Ruth Burton, her son Robert Musarra, her sisters Sandy and Marie and her grandsons Rodney Reid and Allen Smith, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Ruth Saxer of Leonardo, NJ, her daughter Patricia Pierce and husband Tom of Bayville, NJ, her daughter Theresa Smith and husband Wayne of Middletown, NJ, her son Anthony Musarra and wife Valkyrie of Albuquerque, NM and daughter Debra Musarra of Old Bridge, NJ. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.



Due to current circumstances there will be no funeral or memorial services at this time. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.









