1/1
Patricia Ann "Pat" Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann "Pat" Stevens

Patricia Ann "Pat" Stevens passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. She was born on March 17th, 1942 in New Haven, CT and lived most of her adult life in NJ. The last 18 years she lived in Atlantic Highlands, NJ where her fellow residents became her dear friends and extended family. Pat was preceded in death by her mom Ruth Burton, her son Robert Musarra, her sisters Sandy and Marie and her grandsons Rodney Reid and Allen Smith, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Ruth Saxer of Leonardo, NJ, her daughter Patricia Pierce and husband Tom of Bayville, NJ, her daughter Theresa Smith and husband Wayne of Middletown, NJ, her son Anthony Musarra and wife Valkyrie of Albuquerque, NM and daughter Debra Musarra of Old Bridge, NJ. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Due to current circumstances there will be no funeral or memorial services at this time. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved