Patricia Ann Swanson
Keansburg - Patricia Ann Swanson (née Ryan), 78, of Keansburg, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY she has resided in Keansburg since 1982.
Mrs. Swanson was a CNA for over 25 years bringing comfort and aide to patients at various stages of life. She was a very active parishioner of St. Catherine's R.C. Church in Middletown, teaching CCD, singing in the choir, and was a member of the Rosarians. She enjoyed cooking, singing. arts and crafts and was an avid reader. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years Ronald Swanson in 2010, her parents William and Elizabeth Ryan, her brother James Ryan, her niece Tracy Przybylowsky, and her sister in-law Linda Ryan. Surviving are her beloved children and their spouses: Kim Vining and Gladys, Kelly Fazzino and Michael, Valerie Vining, Robert Vining and Barbara, Lori Murphy and Michael, Donna Willoughby and Tom, Ronald Swanson, Jr. and Alicia, and Carolyn Howerton and Hoyt; her 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her brother William Ryan and his wife Lia, her niece Kristen Rinehart; as well as her nephews and niece.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered at 9:30 am Monday, November 4 at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019