Patricia Ann Williams
Wall Township and Asbury Park - Patricia Ann Fagan Williams, also known as "Patsy Fagan," passed into eternal life Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by loving family members. She was born June 5, 1935 in Orange, NJ to Bob and May Fagan. She grew up in South Orange and spent her summers living in Allenhurst enjoying antics at the Allenhurst Beach club where she loved swimming, diving, and dancing. She attended Marylawn High School in South Orange where she loved playing basketball and later graduated from Berkley Secretarial School. She raised her family in Middletown, N.J. then moved to Wall Township, N.J. until she retired to Asbury Park. She retired from Riverview Medical Center after over 25 years of service in the Patient Accounts Department. She loved the beach, walking on the boardwalk, anything Irish, spending time with family, and a full glass of wine.
She was a devoted single parent of five children and sacrificed much to make sure their lives were full of love, and laughter. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her grandchildren Kelli, Kevin, Linda, Tom, Katie, Tim, Danielle, Nicole, Stephen, Mary Pat, Trevor, Sara, and her great-granddaughters, Emily and Olivia. Her family is eternally grateful for the loving care provided by her caretaker, Nelma. She was "everybody's mom" because she welcomed you into her life, into her home, and into her family. She had an infectious laugh, abundant kindness, infinite generosity, an amazing fun spirit and sense of humor. She never held back and always threw her love to everyone with so much affection and joy. There are no words that can express her family's feeling of loss.
She is survived by her children, Christine Parsons (Richard), Altamonte Springs, Fl, Dan Williams (Stacy), Westport, Ct., Susan Burke (Jack) Ocean Township, NJ. Michael Williams, Neptune, NJ. and Patrick Williams (Susan) Salford, Pa. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Catherine, Madeline, Mary Fran, Mary Jo, and brothers Bob and Jim. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who have lost their favorite aunt. She was predeceased by her mother and father, her brother John and sister Gertrude.
Although we cannot be together to share our grief now, we will honor her wishes and gather at a later date to laugh and celebrate her life. In honor of her memory and generosity, please make a donation to in her name.
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. handled the arrangements for the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020