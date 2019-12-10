|
Patricia Anne D'Andrea Rowe
Toms River - Patricia Anne D'Andrea Rowe, 82, of Toms River, passed away on December 6, 2019. She was born in Plainfield, NJ, to John and Elizabeth D'Andrea. Patricia was predeceased by her loving husband William J. Rowe, Jr. in 1983. She was raised in North Plainfield, graduating from North Plainfield High School. She lived in Edison before moving to Toms River in 1965. She also lived in North Dakota for 2 years with her husband Bill while he served in the Air Force. Patricia attended Ocean County Vocational Technical School in Toms River and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1970, working private duty, then at Medicenter Nursing Home in Lakewood, and Kensington Manor in Toms River until her retirement. She was a communicant of New Life Church in Toms River. Patricia is survived by her daughter Kathleen Garner and husband William, her son William Farrell and his wife Cathy, and her son Michael Farrell and his wife Marlene, as well as her six grandchildren Heather, Jeanna, Amie, David, Justin, and Emily, four great-grandchildren, Lily, Arianna, Landon, and Rylee, "granddaughter" Marissa, a sister Elizabeth Donlan, other family members, many friends, and many children who refer to her as Nana. She will be dearly missed by all. She is home with God.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at The New Life Church of Toms River, 700 Main St., Toms River. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019