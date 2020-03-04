|
Patricia Anne Frasca
Manchester - Patricia Anne Frasca (nee Lynch) 87 of the Leisure Village West section of Manchester, NJ., peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 while in the company of her loving family. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 8th from 2 to 6 pm at the Fiore Funeral Home 236 Monmouth Rd, Oakhurst, Ocean Townshp, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's RC Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Condolences can be sent to www.fiorefuneralhomes.com. Born one of ten children and raised in Queens Village, NY, Patricia was an Air Force Veteran who worked at the Pentagon during her service throughout the Korean War. She was an avid radio listener who kept up on the latest politics and also a natural artist who loved to paint with oil paint & charcoal. Some of her favorite times were spent at the Jersey Shore with her family. She loved the smell of the ocean and long walks on the boardwalk. She previously was actively involved in her community choir group and Meals on Wheels. She will always be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was devoted to her entire family. Her cheerful and nurturing personality endeared her to many friends. She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years Frank P. Frasca, yet survived by her six cherished children Natalie Heslekrants (Bob), Paul Frasca, Clifford Frasca (Patti), Michelle Frasca, Jennifer Merritt, Gregory T. Frasca (Vivian), 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored very much, along with nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020