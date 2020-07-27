1/1
Patricia Anne (Lombardi) Marascio
Patricia Anne Marascio (née Lombardi)

77, formerly of Little Silver and Middletown New Jersey, and Jensen Beach Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Cocoa Beach FL. She is survived by her Husband of 54 years Joseph and their son Charles (C.J.) and his wife Janet, Cocoa Beach FL. Grandsons Nicholas and Haven, Cocoa Beach FL. Nephew Robert Voss, and his wife Stacy and children Sammi and Ryan, Palm City FL. Niece Annemarie Tyner and her husband Scott and children Max and Nikki, Stuart FL. She is also survived by her beloved cousins, coworkers, loved ones and friends. Pat, a retired school teacher and administrator, dedicated 39 years to the Middletown Township (New Jersey) School district. Her career started as a math and special education teacher. She transitioned in the 1980s to lead computer technology advancements in education. Throughout her life, she supported numerous charitable foundations. Pat will be remembered as the loving, caring, generous and intelligent matriarch of her family. She was loved by all that knew her. A celebration of life in Florida and New Jersey will be held at a later date due to the current health restrictions. You may sign Patricia's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
