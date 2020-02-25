Services
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Patricia Anne (Flanagan) Smith


1940 - 2020
Patricia Anne (Flanagan) Smith Obituary
Patricia Anne Smith (Flanagan)

Freehold - Patricia Anne Smith (Flanagan) 79 of Freehold, formerly of Cliffwood Beach, passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Lyndhurst, to the late Matthew Flanagan and Anna Marian (O'Connor) Flanagan.

She is predeceased by her husband Harold E. Smith Jr. and a brother Dennis Flanagan.

Patricia is survived by her children Deanna Seitz and her husband Leonard of Freehold, Darlene Glenny and her husband David of Morganville, Cheryl Cannone and her husband Pete of Toms River and Kerry Riddell and her husband Robert of Freehold; siblings Arthur Chaffee, Helen Fuller and Linda Baroorian; eight cherished grandchildren Robert, Kristen, Andrea, Allen, Brianne, David, Thomas, and Eric; and seven adored great-grandchildren Alyssa, Myles, Maya, Christian, Jada, Jaxon, and Ophelia.

Patricia was a good Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother who was an avid doll collector, loved crossword puzzles and camping with the Coachman Camping Club.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Patricia on Saturday, February 29. 2020 from 2PM to 5PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735.

Following the visitation, Patricia will be privately cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Patricia's honor to be made to at or by calling their organization at (800) 805-5856.

To offer your condolences or for directions to our funeral home, please visit us here at our web site www.dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
