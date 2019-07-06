Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stolte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne Stolte


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Anne Stolte Obituary
Patricia Anne Stolte

Bonifay, FL - Patricia Anne Stolte, 81 of Bonifay, Florida died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Friday, September 24, 1937 in Newark, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Winfield and the late Anne Hagemann Winfield.

Surviving are sons, William Salmons of Oregon and Wayne Salmons and wife Ellen of New Jersey, daughter, Debra Ross and husband Ellis of Bonifay FL, brother, Dennis Winfield of California; 6 grand children; 7 great grand children.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.