|
|
Patricia Applegate
Brick -
Patricia (Dennis) Applegate died peacefully at home after a long, hard battle with cancer on May 23, 2019 with her husband and daughter by her side.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Steven Applegate, daughter, Alicia Applegate, and two sisters, Gail Dennis and Janet Stulich. She also leaves two grand-daughters, Nicole and Jacqueline Eak. She is predeceased by a brother, John Dennis.
Patricia was born on March 22, 1950 in Jersey City, NJ to Winford and Lillian Dennis. She moved to Brick Township with her family when she was 10 years old. It was there that she met her true love and soul mate with whom she recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Their favorite pastime was going on long "get lost rides" covering most of the Tri-State Area. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
After her grand-daughter, Jacqueline, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, Patricia was very dedicated to helping to find the cure, spending 8 years coordinating Eakfest, a Halloween Fundraiser to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Being a very private person, Patricia's wishes were to not have any services. In lieu of flowers, she would have asked that donations be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation:
http://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/53_Greater_New_Jersey_River_Edge?team_id=86549&pg=team&fr_id=7411 Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019