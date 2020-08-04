1/
Patricia Brady (Pat) Griswold
Patricia (Pat) Brady Griswold

Patricia (Pat) Brady Griswold passed away peacefully the morning of July 31, 2020 at her residence in Montville. She was 81 years old.

Pat was born at Saint Michael's Hospital in Newark to the late Charles (Patrick) Brady and Mary (Macsesak) Brady. Her brother, Charles Brady, also predeceased Pat. She attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and also Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Mrs. Griswold was married to James Joseph Griswold at the Church of Saint Mary's in Colts Neck, NJ on the 15th of March 1975. They enjoyed each other's company greatly and loved going out on the town in Madison, where they lived, as well as New York City, where Pat worked. James passed away in May of 2010. Pat worked at Teen Magazine as the Manager of Mail Order Advertising for over 10 years. She loved this job and the people she worked with and enjoyed commuting into New York City. Patricia was a member of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, enjoyed reading, and was a lover of animals. She loved looking at pictures of animals as well as being around them. Her beloved dog Brady was her heart and soul right up until his passing and his picture will forever be on Jim and Pat's headstone where they will rest together as a family.

A graveside service will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery, corner of Shunpike and Noe Ave., Madison on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements by Wm. A. Bradley & Son, Chatham. For additional information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Vincent's Cemetery
