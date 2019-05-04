|
Patricia Brennan Kubichek
Brick - Patricia Anne Brennan Kubichek, age 66, of Brick, died Thursday, May 2 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Hazlet, she lived in Manasquan prior to moving to Brick 28 years ago. She was in the financial services field for many years.
Patricia loved gardening and renovation projects. She was extremely social and enjoyed entertaining.
She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond J. Brennan and Myra P Brennan nee Butler; her first true love, Bryant Faas and her husband, William F. Kubichek.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Kerri Kathleen Faas Brennan Squires and her husband, Richard, Toms River and Jehna Brennan Kubichek, Toms River and 2 grandchildren, Logan Mckenzie and Noah Garrison Squires both of Toms River.
A memorial visitation will take place Monday from 5-8pm with a funeral service at 7:30pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 4, 2019