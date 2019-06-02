|
|
Patricia C. Durao
Jackson - Pat "Poogie" Durao lost her courageous battle with cancer Sunday 5/26/19. Pat was a loving wife of over 53 years to her husband Tony Durao who she joins in heaven. She was a devoted and nurturing Mother of three and was known as Memom by her seven grandchildren. She worked for the Jackson school district for 23 years.
She also joins in heaven her eldest son Michael A. Durao who left behind his son Michael P. Durao. She leaves behind her son Raymond Durao and his wife Daniela Durao along with their daughters Maddi and Steph Durao. She also leaves daughter Marisa Keller and her husband Rick Keller along with their children Sam, Ashlyn, Ricky and Ray Keller. We all could not have loved her more.
In keeping with our Mom's wishes, no formal services are planned. Because she hated cancer and loved children, donations in Pat's memory may be made to St.Jude's Children Hospital. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019