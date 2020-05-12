Patricia C. (Carlson) Larson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia C. (Carlson) Larson

Patricia C. (Carlson) Larson, 89. passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 25, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bradford, Vt.

Patricia enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling. She drove a school bus for many years for the Chester, Vt, public schools. She was a superb waitress working for many years in Vt. She enjoyed shuffleboard in her retirement in Bushell, Florida.

Patricia was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Carl and Gladys (Smith) Carlson. She was a graduate of Keyport, NJ high school. She married Robert H. (Bob) Larson and lived for many years in Holmdel, NJ. In 1969, Pat and Bob and their four children moved to Chester, Vt. Patricia later married Wendel Burton.

Patricia is survived by her four children, Linda Wilson (husband Gary), Robert Jr., Lori Moore (husband Ronald) and Keith Larson (wife Barbara), eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, husbands, and grandson.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery, in Chester, Vt. in the future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Pleasant View Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved