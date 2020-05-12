Patricia C. (Carlson) Larson



Patricia C. (Carlson) Larson, 89. passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 25, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bradford, Vt.



Patricia enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling. She drove a school bus for many years for the Chester, Vt, public schools. She was a superb waitress working for many years in Vt. She enjoyed shuffleboard in her retirement in Bushell, Florida.



Patricia was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Carl and Gladys (Smith) Carlson. She was a graduate of Keyport, NJ high school. She married Robert H. (Bob) Larson and lived for many years in Holmdel, NJ. In 1969, Pat and Bob and their four children moved to Chester, Vt. Patricia later married Wendel Burton.



Patricia is survived by her four children, Linda Wilson (husband Gary), Robert Jr., Lori Moore (husband Ronald) and Keith Larson (wife Barbara), eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, husbands, and grandson.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery, in Chester, Vt. in the future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store