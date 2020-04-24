Resources
Patricia C. Sevos

Patricia C. Sevos Obituary
Patricia C. Sevos

Lakewood - Patricia Christine Sevos, 87, of Lakewood, New Jersey, formerly of New York City, died unexpectedly after a short illness on April 21st, 2020, at Kimball Medical Center in Lakewood. Born March 15th, 1933 in New York City, she is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John P. Sevos. She was a long time employee of Bell Telephone and enjoyed her summers vacationing in Lake George, NY. She is survived by her two daughters, Christine Wittmann and Stephanie Spinapont, and her two grand children, Madeline Wittmann and John Wittmann. Due to COVID-19 related circumstances, there will be no wake or funeral service.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
