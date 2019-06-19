Services
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Keansburg -

Patricia Claire (nee McNulty) White of Keansburg, NJ peacefully passed on June 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of over 50 years, James F. White.

Surviving are her loving children James, Joseph, Eileen Schmidt, John, Nancy, Tricia Milko, Kevin, Thomas, and Michael, her brother Kevin McNulty,18 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 19th from 7-9 PM and Thursday, June 20th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Laurel Funeral Home in West Keansburg. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM St Ann's Church in Keansburg. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

Near and dear to Pat's heart are the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community in Watchung, NJ. Donations are being accepting in memory of Patricia White. https://www.sistersofmercy.org/midatlantic. for further information & condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019
