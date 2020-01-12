|
Patricia Calandriello
Ocean Township - Patricia Calandriello, age 77 of Ocean Township, died peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shrewsbury. Born in Red Bank, she was a lifelong resident of Ocean Township. Pat was a sales associate at Sears in Ocean for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Old First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was also an avid bowler. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Meridian for all the wonderful care they provided.
Surviving are her husband of 32 years, John; 2 sons and a daughter-in-law, Andrew and Rhonda McGowan and Patrick McGowan; her sister, AnnaMarie Vonella and her loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 2pm until the time of the service at 3pm at Old First United Methodist Church on the corner of Locust and Wall Street in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 12, 2020