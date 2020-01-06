Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Saint Anne Cemetery
Wall, NJ
View Map
Patricia Coughlin Obituary
Patricia Coughlin

Belmar - Patricia Coughlin, 75, of Belmar, passed away on January 2, at Rutgers University Medical Center in Newark. Patricia was born in San Francisco and lived in Brooklyn and Staten Island before moving to Belmar 41 years ago. She ran a successful wedding floral business in Belmar for many years. Patricia was parishioner of Saint Rose of Lima in Belmar. She loved taking excursions to Atlantic City and spending time with her family and friends.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband John Patrick Coughlin, her daughter Catherine Coughlin and her brother Brendan Dolan. She is survived by her sons John Patrick Coughlin III of Hilton Head SC and Sean Drummond Coughlin of Belmar, her daughter Kirsten Ann Coughlin and her husband Matthew Laudenslager of Wall Twp,her grandchildren, Brendan and Jack Coughlin and Sean and Fiona Laudenslager , her brothers Peter and Christopher Dolan ,her sisters Lillian Wiegman, Kathleen Dieden and Jennifer Kosky and her stepmother Peg Dolan.

Visitation will be on Wednesday January 8th from 4 to 7 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Committal will follow at Saint Anne Cemetery, Wall Twp. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
