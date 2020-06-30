Patricia Dankin
Manasquan - Patricia Dankin, 76 of Manasquan passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Patricia was born and raised in Perth Amboy, NJ. She was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School and received her PhD in psychology from Rutgers University. Patricia was a school psychologist for Old Bridge Board of Education for 25 years. When Patricia and Bob retired, they moved to Manasquan. Patricia loved the town, the beach and most especially the people she met there. She always looked forward to Mahjong night with her girlfriends and meeting the husbands out for dinner in the evenings. Although Patricia had many loves, there was nothing more endearing than the love she had for her grandchildren. She always enjoyed taking them on walks, extra-long hugs and using her vast knowledge in child psychology to find out what they were up to. Her presence in their lives will be forever missed.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Kurucza. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Robert Dankin. Patricia is survived by her beloved sons and their wives, Daniel and Caren Dankin of Fanwood, NJ and David and Kristine Dankin of Oradell, NJ. She is also survived by a brother and his wife Robert and Connie Kurucza of Chevy Chase, MD and their children Rob and Corinne. Patricia was the cherished grandmother of Lauryn, Jacob, Cian and Emma.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. All services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Martha's Church 3800 Herberstville Road Point Pleasant, NJ 08742. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.