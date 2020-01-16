Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dombal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Dombal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Dombal Obituary
Patricia Dombal

Manasquan -

Patricia Dombal, 78, of Manasquan, NJ died on December 29, 2019. Patricia was the daughter of John J and Mary Elizabeth McFadden of Fair Lawn, NJ. She graduated from Fair Lawn High School and continued her education at Georgian Court College graduating in 1963 with a degree in English. Patricia went onto become a senior buyer at Bamburger's for a number of years before choosing to stay at home to raise her son. During that time, she volunteered as a class mother, den mother, and at various community sponsored events. After moving to Manasquan in 2003, she volunteered as a docent at Georgian Court University for several years. She is survived by her husband Robert, her son Jonathan and his wife Charlene, sister Elizabeth McFadden, and two grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for the spring.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -