Patricia Dombal
Manasquan -
Patricia Dombal, 78, of Manasquan, NJ died on December 29, 2019. Patricia was the daughter of John J and Mary Elizabeth McFadden of Fair Lawn, NJ. She graduated from Fair Lawn High School and continued her education at Georgian Court College graduating in 1963 with a degree in English. Patricia went onto become a senior buyer at Bamburger's for a number of years before choosing to stay at home to raise her son. During that time, she volunteered as a class mother, den mother, and at various community sponsored events. After moving to Manasquan in 2003, she volunteered as a docent at Georgian Court University for several years. She is survived by her husband Robert, her son Jonathan and his wife Charlene, sister Elizabeth McFadden, and two grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for the spring.
