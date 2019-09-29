Services
Patricia E. Garrity Obituary
Patricia E. Garrity

Brick - Garrity, Patricia E., 75, of Brick, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. Born in Fort Benning, GA, she lived in the Vailsburg section of Newark before moving and living in Brick for 52 years. Patricia was graduated from St. Vincent's Academy before beginning her career as a probation officer with the Essex County Probation Department in Newark in 1961, retiring in 1993. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Patricia also loved the Jersey shore, especially her family summers in Belmar for many years. She will be remembered for her kindness and love of family and friends, and was someone who could always be counted on.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward J. and Pauline M. Garrity and is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Bill Stewart of Surfside Beach, South Carolina .

A privates service will be conducted at Ocean County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Toms River on October 1, 2019. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019
