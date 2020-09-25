Patricia E. Hennessy
Lakewood - Pat was born in Jersey City, NJ, on September 15, 1929 and lived there until her marriage to Bill Hennessy in 1952. They settled in Point Pleasant in 1954 and enjoyed living at "the shore" for 42 years. They then retired to Greenbriar Woodlands in Toms River for the next 24 years. Recently they moved to Leisure Park in Lakewood, NJ.
Graduating from Snyder High School in 1947, Pat was Captain of the Varsity cheerleaders. Pat started her secretarial career on Wall Street, NYC, then Westinghouse Electric in Jersey City, until moving to Point Pleasant. Next, she worked for the Army Signal Corp in Camp Evans, Wall, NJ and then IRS in Asbury Park, before becoming a stay-at-home Mom to her two daughters. As the girls got older, Pat enjoyed a period of time working with a great group of people at Jack Baker's Lobster Shanty in Point Pleasant Beach. Pat also earned her real estate license and spent several years with Clayton Realty of Bay Head.
Pat was an avid reader and a serious bridge player for over 50 years. She loved getting outside to play golf and enjoyed table tennis. And of course, Pat spent much time at the beach.
Pat is survived by her husband, Bill, of 68 years; her daughters, Marycarol Hennessy and Karen Thomson and husband Glenn; her grandchildren Scott Thomson and Kerri Savage and husband Matthew and her Great Granddaughter Molly Bea Savage. Pat is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, Catherine & Raymond Habert, and brother Raymond Habert.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, Old Freehold Rd, Toms River, on Monday, September 28 with interment immediately following at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or to the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge's Special Needs Children's Committee (SNCC). Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. https://www.pointpleasantelks.org/SNCC.html