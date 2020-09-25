1/1
Patricia E. Hennessy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia E. Hennessy

Lakewood - Pat was born in Jersey City, NJ, on September 15, 1929 and lived there until her marriage to Bill Hennessy in 1952. They settled in Point Pleasant in 1954 and enjoyed living at "the shore" for 42 years. They then retired to Greenbriar Woodlands in Toms River for the next 24 years. Recently they moved to Leisure Park in Lakewood, NJ.

Graduating from Snyder High School in 1947, Pat was Captain of the Varsity cheerleaders. Pat started her secretarial career on Wall Street, NYC, then Westinghouse Electric in Jersey City, until moving to Point Pleasant. Next, she worked for the Army Signal Corp in Camp Evans, Wall, NJ and then IRS in Asbury Park, before becoming a stay-at-home Mom to her two daughters. As the girls got older, Pat enjoyed a period of time working with a great group of people at Jack Baker's Lobster Shanty in Point Pleasant Beach. Pat also earned her real estate license and spent several years with Clayton Realty of Bay Head.

Pat was an avid reader and a serious bridge player for over 50 years. She loved getting outside to play golf and enjoyed table tennis. And of course, Pat spent much time at the beach.

Pat is survived by her husband, Bill, of 68 years; her daughters, Marycarol Hennessy and Karen Thomson and husband Glenn; her grandchildren Scott Thomson and Kerri Savage and husband Matthew and her Great Granddaughter Molly Bea Savage. Pat is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Catherine & Raymond Habert, and brother Raymond Habert.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, Old Freehold Rd, Toms River, on Monday, September 28 with interment immediately following at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge's Special Needs Children's Committee (SNCC). Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. https://www.pointpleasantelks.org/SNCC.html




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Interment
Ocean County Memorial Park.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved