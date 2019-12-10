|
Patricia Elizabeth Lehner
Wall Twp - Patricia Elizabeth Lehner (Pazienza), 77, of Wall Township, passed away on December 7.
Patricia was born in Neptune and was a lifelong resident of Wall Township. She was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar was an avid country music fan.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Brigit Pazienza, her husband George Robert Lehner Sr. and her son, George Robert Lehrer Jr. She is survived by her son, Paul G, Lehner and his wife Patricia of Wall Township, her daughter Ellen Glassford and her husband Mark of Manasquan, her brother Michael Pazienza of Spring Lake Heights, her sisters Susanne Pazienza of Spring Lake Heights and Betty Helios and her husband Norman of Sea Girt, her two loving and adoring grandsons, Jason and Joseph Glassford, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30AM at Saint Rose RC Church, 605 Seventh Ave. Belmar.
Committal to follow at Saint Anne Cemetery, Wall Township. In lieu of flowers , donations in her name to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019