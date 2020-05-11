Patricia Ellen Heim
Wall - Patricia Ellen Heim, 84, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born on April 8, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in Bogota, NJ, Pat graduated from Bogota High School on June 15, 1954.
Prior to her marriage to Arthur Heim on February 11, 1956, Pat was employed in the accounting office of the local telephone company. Pat and Artie settled in Hackensack, NJ, and a year later welcomed their first child, Susan. Soon thereafter, Pat and her family moved to Neptune, NJ, and in 1972, settled in Wall Township where they raised their four children.
Pat devoted her life to raising her children, returning to work in medical billing after her children were in college and high school. Pat loved having a good time with her family and friends and was always happy to chat over a glass of wine (or Clan MacGregor). Pat's presence will be sorely missed by all who know and love her.
Pat was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, and her parents, William and Marjorie (O'Rourke) Qualey. Surviving are her four children, Susan P. Rozinski and husband Robert, Middletown, NJ; Jim Heim and wife Debbi, Wall Township, NJ; Paul Heim, Brick Township, NJ; and Peter J. Heim, Neptune, NJ; five grandchildren, Megan Cooke and husband Anthony, Brandon Heim and fiancée Olivia, Bobby Rozinski, Ryan Rozinski, and Matthew Rozinski; brother David Qualey and wife Diane; sister Ruth Barr; sister-in-law Marjorie Heim; and numerous nieces and nephews.
To quote the first stanza of a poem found in Pat's papers: "Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free; I'm following the path God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call; I turned my back and left it all."
Private services will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall Township, followed by internment at St. Anne's Cemetery. Donations in celebration of Pat's life may be made to the Monmouth County Association for the Blind, 3401 Belmar Blvd., Wall Township, NJ, 07719. For condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.