Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Rumson Country Club
163 Rumson Rd
Rumson, NJ
Rumson - Patricia Elsas, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2019. Patricia was born in Queens, NY to Paul and Florence Potters. She resided in Rumson since 1988.

Patricia was a volunteer at the Ramapo Animal Shelter and was honored by the Little Silver Animal Hospital Foundation for Animals for her support of Canines for Warriors. She was a member of the Rumson Country Club.

Patricia is predeceased by her parents and her husband Jason M. Elsas. She is survived by her sons Scott and his wife Eileen of Rumson and Michael and his wife Jessica of Westport, CT; her daughters Kimberly Jaeger and her husband Ron of Rumson and Lindsay Del Campo of Westport, CT; her sister Joann Gow of Ocean Reef, FL; and her 11 grandchildren Kelly, Gregory, Reed, Jason, Michelle, Jack, Justin, Cole, Lexi, Payton and Colby.

A Memorial Gathering and repast will take place on Saturday, August 10th beginning at 2 p.m. at the Rumson Country Club, 163 Rumson Rd, Rumson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Little Silver Animal Hospital Foundation for Animals, 675 Branch Avenue, Little Silver, NJ 07739. The Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019
