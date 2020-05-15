Patricia F. O'Rourke
Patricia F. O'Rourke

Whiting - Patricia F. O'Rourke, age 70, of Whiting, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born in New York, New York, Patricia soon relocated to New Jersey, where she lived in Old Bridge, Jackson, and eventually settled in Whiting. She received her Associate's Degree from Middlesex County College and was a devoted stay-at-home mother to her two sons. A devout Catholic, she was a member of the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting.

She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Mary Gorham and her husband, Patrick O'Rourke. Surviving are her sons Devin O'Rourke and his wife Kristen of Barnegat and Sean O'Rourke of Whiting; a grandson on the way; siblings Christina Yanchick, Linda Kampe, Mark Gorham, and Matt Gorham and her beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Patricia's warmth, caring, and kindness will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have known her.

Services were private and entrusted to Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. A memorial gathering to honor and celebrate Patricia's life will be held June 6, 2020 at Allaire State Park.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
