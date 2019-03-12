Patricia Finnegan-Berg



Whiting - Patricia Finnegan-Berg, 88, of Whiting, NJ died on Wednesday March 6, 2019, at Aristacare in Whiting, NJ. She was born in Brooklyn and lived in Long Island and Toms River, NJ before moving to Whiting 25 years ago. Pat was retired from Exxon in NY where she worked as a Senior Officers Assistant for many years. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She was an active parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church where she coordinated many successful bake sales and was involved in other fund raising activities.



Pat is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ellen Germain; her first husband James Finnegan and her second husband Robert Berg. Pat is survived by several nieces and nephews including Doreen Hau (Edward), Susan Bailey (Kevin) and Robert Germain (Louise).



Family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:30-11a.m. at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Toms River. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.