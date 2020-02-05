|
Patricia Fischer
Brick - Patricia Fischer, age 87 of Brick passed away on February 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Elizabeth, NJ, raised her family in Roselle before moving to Toms River in 1987. Patricia enjoyed hosting all kinds of holidays and parties at her home throughout her life. She worked as a Home Health Aide for Harrogate in Lakewood for many years. She is predeceased by her husband Cliff Fischer, and by her sisters, Margaret Andrews and Sissy Leighton. Surviving are her son Kerry Mutz and his wife Elaine, her daughter Debra Skulitz and her husband Anthony, and two grandchildren, Kayla and Brandon Mutz. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm, with a religious service to begin at 7:30pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020