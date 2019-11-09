Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
685 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tunney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Frances Tunney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Frances Tunney Obituary
Patricia Frances Tunney

Lakewood - Patricia Frances Tunney, 96, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away at home on November 5, 2019. She was born in Lakewood to Thomas H. and Mary Dugan. As a young child, she resided on The Dugan Farm on Dugan Lane in Toms River. Patricia was a graduate of Toms River H.S.

Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband Wm. Patrick Tunney, the former Mayor of Seaside Heights; her son Patrick B. Tunney, and her sister Marie Carroll. She is survived by her eldest sister Dorothy Dugan, 101, son Joseph Tunney and wife Wendy, daughter Mary Lou Gibson and husband Dan, son Randy Tunney and wife Marion, and her daughter-in-law Patricia Tunney. Patricia is also survived by her five grandchildren: Morgan Tunney, W. Patrick Tunney and wife Denise, Alexis Tunney, Rory Tunney and wife Joanne, and Jamie Gibson; and great-grandchildren, Molly, Logan, Sean and Dugan.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation was private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -