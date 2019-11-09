|
|
Patricia Frances Tunney
Lakewood - Patricia Frances Tunney, 96, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away at home on November 5, 2019. She was born in Lakewood to Thomas H. and Mary Dugan. As a young child, she resided on The Dugan Farm on Dugan Lane in Toms River. Patricia was a graduate of Toms River H.S.
Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband Wm. Patrick Tunney, the former Mayor of Seaside Heights; her son Patrick B. Tunney, and her sister Marie Carroll. She is survived by her eldest sister Dorothy Dugan, 101, son Joseph Tunney and wife Wendy, daughter Mary Lou Gibson and husband Dan, son Randy Tunney and wife Marion, and her daughter-in-law Patricia Tunney. Patricia is also survived by her five grandchildren: Morgan Tunney, W. Patrick Tunney and wife Denise, Alexis Tunney, Rory Tunney and wife Joanne, and Jamie Gibson; and great-grandchildren, Molly, Logan, Sean and Dugan.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation was private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019