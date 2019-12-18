|
|
Patricia Gillis
Howell - Patricia Gillis, 82, of Howell, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019
Born in Jersey City, Pat grew up in Bloomfield and attended Mount St. Dominic Academy and Caldwell College. She met Thomas Gillis in 1953 and they married in December 1958. Pat and Tom lived in West Caldwell before moving to Howell to raise their 5 children. Pat was a stay at home mom until her youngest went to school and she took a job at Prince of Peace Nursery school and then Georgian Court College as a secretary in the business department. Pat enjoyed her work, but her greatest joy came from being a mother and grandmother. She often wondered how she got so lucky to have such a wonderful family. But we were the lucky ones to have her in our lives.
Pat leaves behind to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, her husband of nearly 61 years Thomas, and her children, Bob and his wife Sally of South Plainfield, Mark and his wife Debbi of Howell, MaryBeth Klink and her husband George of Howell, Bill and his wife Karen of Howell, and Jennifer Moir and her husband Stephen of Howell. Her adored grandchildren Kate, Jamie, Connor, Kelly, Nicole and her husband Matt, Danielle and her husband Jeff, Cassidy, Tommy, Monica, Jack, Meghan and Stephanie; great granddaughter Kinsley and brother William Palmer and his wife Carol and nephew Marc of Ocean.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Veronica's Church, 4215 Route 9, Howell on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.
In leu of flowers please contribute to the Alzheimer's Dementia association in honor of Pat and everyone who has fought this insidious disease.
The family wishes to thank Pat's aide Betsy, Grace Hospice nurses AnnMarie and Beth, and aide Sandy, and her physician Dr. Suhas Patel for without them they never would have fulfilled Pat's wish of staying at home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019