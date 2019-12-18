Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Veronica's Church
4215 Route 9
Howell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gillis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Gillis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Gillis Obituary
Patricia Gillis

Howell - Patricia Gillis, 82, of Howell, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019

Born in Jersey City, Pat grew up in Bloomfield and attended Mount St. Dominic Academy and Caldwell College. She met Thomas Gillis in 1953 and they married in December 1958. Pat and Tom lived in West Caldwell before moving to Howell to raise their 5 children. Pat was a stay at home mom until her youngest went to school and she took a job at Prince of Peace Nursery school and then Georgian Court College as a secretary in the business department. Pat enjoyed her work, but her greatest joy came from being a mother and grandmother. She often wondered how she got so lucky to have such a wonderful family. But we were the lucky ones to have her in our lives.

Pat leaves behind to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, her husband of nearly 61 years Thomas, and her children, Bob and his wife Sally of South Plainfield, Mark and his wife Debbi of Howell, MaryBeth Klink and her husband George of Howell, Bill and his wife Karen of Howell, and Jennifer Moir and her husband Stephen of Howell. Her adored grandchildren Kate, Jamie, Connor, Kelly, Nicole and her husband Matt, Danielle and her husband Jeff, Cassidy, Tommy, Monica, Jack, Meghan and Stephanie; great granddaughter Kinsley and brother William Palmer and his wife Carol and nephew Marc of Ocean.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Veronica's Church, 4215 Route 9, Howell on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

In leu of flowers please contribute to the Alzheimer's Dementia association in honor of Pat and everyone who has fought this insidious disease.

The family wishes to thank Pat's aide Betsy, Grace Hospice nurses AnnMarie and Beth, and aide Sandy, and her physician Dr. Suhas Patel for without them they never would have fulfilled Pat's wish of staying at home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -