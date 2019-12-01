|
|
Patricia Godley
Port Monmouth - Patricia Godley, 75, of Port Monmouth, NJ, died on November 30, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center. Born in Manhattan to the late Phillip & Veronica Engel. Patti was the oldest of seven children. Her father relocated the family from Manhattan, NY to Middletown, NJ when Patti was 14 years old. Patti was a graduate of Middletown High School and after graduation she worked for Prudential in Newark. After marrying the love of her life, Vic Godley in 1966, they settled in Port Monmouth in 1970 where she raised her family. Patti became a business owner in 1998 at the age of 54 when she and her friend and business partner Carol Smith of North Middletown became co-owners of the Wilson Avenue Deli in Port Monmouth. Patti loved serving her community and made friendships that endured to her passing. Patti took great pride in her home and gardens and loved decorating for the holidays which she did as much for the enjoyment of her neighbors as well as herself. Patti was a legendary lotto scratch-off ticket player and frequent winner, had a love of horror movies in which her superheros were Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween and Roy Scheider in Jaws. Patti loved to entertain her family as often as possible, spoil her grandchildren and her dog Max.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Victor; her son and his partner Michael and Stephen Green; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Christine; her daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Donald Babbitt; her five grandchildren, Emily, Marissa, Hannah, Erin, and Michael; her two sisters, Barbara Toth, Ginger Sayer; brother, John Engel; and many nieces & nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Diane, Butch (Phillip), and Ronald.
No funeral services will be held as it was Patricia's wish. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019