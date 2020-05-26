Patricia Gomm
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Gomm

Whiting - Patricia Gomm, 98 of Whiting passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home.

Born in Jersey City, she resided there until 1965 when she settled in Carteret before finally becoming a resident of Whiting in 1995. Patricia was a devoted communicant of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society as well as St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Rosary Society.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband in 1985, Franklin Gomm, Sr.; son, Franklin A. Gomm, Jr., son in law, Warren Kolendriski as well as daughter in law, Susan Yannuzzi Gomm. Surviving are her children, Carol Ann Kolendriski, Patricia Shea and her husband Maurice, Brian Gomm and his wife Karen, Kevin Gomm and his wife Denise, Jean Onulak and her husband Ted, Elizabeth Kurdyla and her husband Keith and Bernadette Gomm and her companion Daniel Michaud. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren as well as two sisters, Jean Dunlea and her husband Michael, Terry Holl as well as daughter in law, Marion Gomm.

Funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

To send online condolences, please visit gerityfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved