Whiting - Patricia Gomm, 98 of Whiting passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home.
Born in Jersey City, she resided there until 1965 when she settled in Carteret before finally becoming a resident of Whiting in 1995. Patricia was a devoted communicant of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society as well as St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Rosary Society.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband in 1985, Franklin Gomm, Sr.; son, Franklin A. Gomm, Jr., son in law, Warren Kolendriski as well as daughter in law, Susan Yannuzzi Gomm. Surviving are her children, Carol Ann Kolendriski, Patricia Shea and her husband Maurice, Brian Gomm and his wife Karen, Kevin Gomm and his wife Denise, Jean Onulak and her husband Ted, Elizabeth Kurdyla and her husband Keith and Bernadette Gomm and her companion Daniel Michaud. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren as well as two sisters, Jean Dunlea and her husband Michael, Terry Holl as well as daughter in law, Marion Gomm.
Funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020.