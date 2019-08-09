|
Patricia Harriet Schreier
Bayville - Patricia Harriet Schreier of Bayville, passed away on August 6, 2019, at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gustav Schreier, her four children, Kevin Schreier and wife Susan, Mary Jacobs and husband Willie, Ellen Giles and husband Richard, Kristen Montague and husband Christopher, four grandchildren Elizabeth Schreier, Claudia Schreier, Braedon Giles, and Lexi Jacobs, and her two brothers, James Nicholson and Robert Nicholson.
Services will be held at Mastapeter Funeral Home, Bayville, on Sunday, August 11 at 1-4PM, and St. Barnabas Church, Bayville, on Monday, August 12 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Patricia's name to St. Barnabas Religious Education Fund. For visitation and service information visit the website, https://mastapeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019