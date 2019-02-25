|
Patricia J. Grossi
Manasquan Park - Patricia J. Grossi, 73, of Manasquan Park, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Passaic, she lived in Tappan, NY, before moving to Manasquan in 1955.
Pat was a School Teacher and Administrator for the Middletown Board of Education for 35 years. Before retiring, she taught Spanish at Red Bank Catholic. She was a member of the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt.
Mrs. Grossi was pre-deceased by her husband Louis in 2000 and is survived by her brother, Kenneth Stoltz of Boiling Springs, PA and sister, Trudi Gilliam of Ennis, MT; stepchildren Lois Davis of Midland Park, NJ, Amy Drzula and Mark Grossi both of CA; step grandchildren and great nieces and great nephews.
A Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt. Interment was private in Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle.
The Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations to in Pat's memory can be made to St. Uriel's Pre-School, 219 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ, 08750
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 25, 2019