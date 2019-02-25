Services
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
For more information about
Patricia Grossi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Uriel the Archangel
Sea Girt, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Grossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Grossi


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia J. Grossi Obituary
Patricia J. Grossi

Manasquan Park - Patricia J. Grossi, 73, of Manasquan Park, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Passaic, she lived in Tappan, NY, before moving to Manasquan in 1955.

Pat was a School Teacher and Administrator for the Middletown Board of Education for 35 years. Before retiring, she taught Spanish at Red Bank Catholic. She was a member of the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt.

Mrs. Grossi was pre-deceased by her husband Louis in 2000 and is survived by her brother, Kenneth Stoltz of Boiling Springs, PA and sister, Trudi Gilliam of Ennis, MT; stepchildren Lois Davis of Midland Park, NJ, Amy Drzula and Mark Grossi both of CA; step grandchildren and great nieces and great nephews.

A Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt. Interment was private in Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle.

The Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations to in Pat's memory can be made to St. Uriel's Pre-School, 219 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ, 08750

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now