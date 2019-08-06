Resources
Patricia J. Harker

Patricia J. Harker Obituary
Oceanport - It is with love in our hearts that we share that Patricia "Pat" Harker, 86, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019.

Pat was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and aunt. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Robert "Bob"; her three children, Chris (Georgia), Laurie (Martin), Cyndy (David); her six grandchildren, Ayla (Will), Danielle, Cody (Keri), Thomas "Tom" (Erin), Graham (Katelyn) and Charles "Charley" (Amanda); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family requests that no flowers to be sent. A private Celebration of Life is planned.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019
