Patricia J. Radzik
Tinton Falls - Patricia J. Radzik, 80, of Tinton Falls, passed away Sunday, August 25 with her family by her side.
She was born in Hoboken to the late Michael Izzo and Elizabeth Schroeder.
Patricia loved traveling with her husband especially trips to Atlantic City but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Edward in 2007 and her siblings Joan, Joanie, Maureen, Salvatore, Emma, Dolores, Roseann and Betty Ann.
Surviving are her loving children: her son Michael and his wife Rose, her son Richard and his wife Eldra, her daughter Diane, her daughter Theresa and her husband James, her dear sister Arlene and her husband John Coff, and grandchildren; Michael, Derek, Elizabeth, Samantha, Jessica, James and Melissa.
A celebration of her life will be 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 am Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at St. James R.C.Ch. 94 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ with interment immediately following at Fairview Cemetery, 456 Rt. 35 Red Bank, NJ 07701
