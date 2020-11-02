Patricia Johnson
Hazlet - Patricia Johnson, 76, of Hazlet, passed away on Sunday, November 1st, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. She was born in the Bronx, lived in Keansburg, prior to moving to Hazlet in 1965. Patricia retired after over 30 years as the Director of Personal for Hazlet Township. She was a life member of the ladies Auxiliary for the West Keansburg Fire Company. She enjoyed traveling, boating and "Blue Mountains". She loved spending time with her family and friends. Patricia was pre deceased by her parents, Albert and Eva Fleischmann; her daughter, Cheryl Susino and her brother, Albert Fleischmann. She is survived by her son, Thomas Johnson Jr. of Keansburg; her two daughters and son in-law, Cindy O'Brien of Hazlet Twsp and Patricia and Mark Lazzaro of Hazlet Twsp. Nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday from 4-8pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
. Please see funeral home website for further details at www.jacquelinemryanfh.com