|
|
Patricia Joyce Schobel
Shrewsbury - Patricia Joyce Schobel, 87, entered Heaven's gates on Monday, October 7, 2019. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, "Patty" was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She brought wisdom, stories, songs and endless care and love to her family and friends.
Patty showed her care with gentle loving, bringing silliness and steadiness to their home. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Alexander Schobel, and her children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Patty was preceded in death by her mother Ruth, brother Bucky and sister Betty.
The family wishes to thank all for those who have known Patty in her fruitful journey with us. A private church service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019