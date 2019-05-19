Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peters Church
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Lakewood - Patricia Kramer Bergamo, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Pat graduated from Barringer High School in 1955. A long-time resident of Toms River, she resided in Lakewood for the last four years.

Pat spent over 20 years working at New Jersey Bell Telephone Company prior to retiring as a service analyst. Her happiest times were spent with her family.

Predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Catherine Kramer. Beloved wife of 60 years to Gabriel Bergamo, and loving mother to Catherine Bergamo, Elizabeth DeFazio, and Monica Bergamo. Cherished grandma to Stephanie Toth, Kristin Matera, Ashley Kimble, Matthew Graf, and William and Angelina Meldrum. Dear sister to Margaret Kramer, Kathleen Orna, and Vincent Kramer. Pat also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Ella, Samuel, Andrew, and Jack, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins with whom she shared many memories.

Friends and loved ones are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peters Church, Point Pleasant Beach followed by the entombment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.

Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019
