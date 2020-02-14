|
|
Patricia Lanza
Ocean - Patricia Lanza of Ocean passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at home. She was 79 years old.
Patricia worked as a Beautician for many years. After her retirement, she enjoyed taking day trips to Atlantic City with her friends, cooking Italian food for her family and especially spending cherished time with her two grandsons.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Michael, her daughter Patrice and her son-in-law Peter.
Patricia is survived by her beloved daughter Michele Rose Lanza, MD, her adoring grandsons Jace Michael and Dane Peter Fanelli, her loving sister Rosemarie Knee and her husband Robert as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services entrusted to Francioni,Taylor &Lopez Funeral Home 1200 10th Ave. Neptune 07753. (732)775-0228. Visitation will be held Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home, prayer service will be held during visiting hours. A 10 am Mass of Catholic burial will be on Wednesday February 19,2020 at Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park) .Entombment will take place at St. Catherine's Mausoleum 1100 W.Chicago Blvd. Sea Girt NJ 08750.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020